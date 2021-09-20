Namibia: Zambezi Man Dies After Road Accident

A MAN lost his life as a result of a car accident at Bukalo bridge in the Zambezi region early on Sunday.

The man has been identified as Machili Calvin Nyambe and his next of kin have been informed of his death.

Zambezi regional police spokesperson inspector Kisco Sitali confirmed the incident, saying that a Nissan Almera carrying a driver and two passengers overturned around 00h18 on Sunday.

Nyambe sustained serious injuries and died at Katima Mulilo State Hospital about three hours later, while the driver and the other passenger sustained only minor injuries, Sitali said.