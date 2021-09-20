South Africa: 'Its Hard to Comprehend' SA President On Joburg Mayor's Death

SOUTH AFRICAN President Cyril Ramaphosa has mourned the death of newly elected Johannesburg mayor, Jolidee Matongo saying it was hard to comprehend as he had spent time with him hours before his untimely passing.

Matongo aged 46 died Saturday night in a car crash.

Circumstances surrounding the fatal car accident are still unclear.

His death comes just over a month after he assumed his job as Johannesburg's executive mayor replacing Geoffrey Makhubo who succumbed to Covid-19 complications in July.

Shortly before the car accident that claimed his life, Matongo had spent the day in Soweto in an ANC campaign for the coming local council elections.

Ramaphosa led the campaign where he encouraged the citizens to register to vote.

In a statement, Ramaphosa described the time he spent working with the late Johannesburg mayor as a 'priceless treasure.'

He said: "It is hard to comprehend this tragedy, given the vitality and passion with which Mayor Matongo interacted with me and residents of Soweto so shortly before his death.

"Nothing could prepare any of us for this sudden loss, which has deprived our nation's economic centre of its second Executive Mayor in two months.

"Mayor Matongo has been taken from us at a time when he was totally immersed in improving conditions and creating opportunities for all the people of Johannesburg and stakeholders in the metropolitan economy.

"Like all of us, he was looking forward to the forthcoming election, and we saw in person today (Saturday) that he had put his heart and soul into mobilising the people of the city to make their voices heard on 1 November.

"The time we spent together has been rendered a priceless treasure given his untimely and traumatic passing. May his soul rest in peace."

After Matongo's election as Johannesburg's mayor last month, a significant number of South Africans vowed to reject his appointment because of his Zimbabwean parentage raising fears it could culminate into another xenophobic episode in the neighbouring country.

Matongo is the son of a Zimbabwean immigrant and his mother is South African.