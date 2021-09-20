Namibia: Police Looking for Security Guard After ATM Cash Theft

A security guard who had to help refill Bank Windhoek automatic teller machines at Swakopmund is wanted by the police after he allegedly stole N$300 000 while on the job on Friday.

Erongo police spokesperson inspector Ileni Shapumba said a group of G4S security guards booked out money from Bank Windhoek's Swakopmund branch to refill ATM machines.

One of the guards, Ricardo Oxurub (35), is alleged to have remained in a cash-in-transit vehicle with one box containing cash while other guards refilled ATM machines at the Ocean View Spar complex.

"Upon their return to the car, Oxurub allegedly disappeared with a bank bag containing N$300 000. The money was destined for ATM machines at Arandis' Bank Windhoek branch," said Shapumba.

The police have asked the public to assist in tracing Oxurub and recovering the missing money.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Oxurub can contact detective chief inspector Daniel Gurirab on 081 233 3745 or detective inspector Rosa Tjihavero on 081 413 7105, or report at the nearest police station.