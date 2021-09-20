Somalia: Al-Shabaab Claims Responsibility for Mogadishu Suicide Bombing

At least 11 people were killed in the Somali capital Mogadishu after a suicide blew himself up on Tuesday evening.

The incident took place in a tea shop in Mogadishu's Wadajir district and near General Gordon military training camp. Among the deceased were civilians and soldiers.

The attack was claimed by Al-Qaeda affiliated Al-Shabaab group fighting to overthrow the Somali government.

The bomber targeted a busy shop near the head military base in Mogadishu. Six members of the security forces and three civilians were killed on the spot after the attack.

The attack comes at the time of the Somali Upper house elections and the Lower House elections scheduled to be held sometime soon.

Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble condemned the attack on the civilians and soldiers. Dubbing the act as "barbaric and indiscriminate," he said that Al-Shabab is "thirsty for bloodshed."

He also asserted that the acts of the group are forcing Somalia to take steps against terrorism. Lastly, he extended his condolences to the families of the deceased.