Somalia: Farmaajo Names Commitee to Probe Ikran's Murder

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo has named a commission of inquiry into the death of Somali female NISA agent Ikran Tahlil.

In a statement, the president appointed a five-member commission to be headed by the country's Attorney-General Sulayman Mahmoud according to a decree from the president.

"I hereby appoint a 5-Member Commission of inquiry Chaired by the Attorney-General and deputized by Head of Military Court to expedite investigations on the case of Ikran Tahlil Farah and to hand over the findings and evidence to responsible legal institutions for the execution of Justice," the statement reads in part.

The family of Ikran's family on Monday rejected the appointment of a committee of inquiry by President Farmaajo.

The mother of the slain intelligence agent, Qali Guhad said has no confidence in the investigation by the military court as commissioned by prime minister Roble.

Prime minister Roble the past week also appointed a committee to probe the case of Ikran Tahll who went missing on the 26th of June, 2021.

The disappearance of Tahlil led to a fallout between PM Mohamed Roble and Farmaajo.