Somalia: Turkey Condemns Mogadishu Suicide Bomb Attack

15 September 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Turkey on Wednesday condemned the deadly suicide bomber attack that killed 11 in people Mogadishu.

In a statement on Wednesday, the ministry said Turkey was saddened to receive the news of the deadly attack in the Wadajir district.

"We are saddened to receive the news that at least 10 people lost their lives and many were injured in a bomb blast which took place on 14 September at Wadajir district in Mogadishu, Somalia," Turkey ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement.

The ministry also wished quick recovery to families of the victims and reiterated support for Somalia in its fight against the militants.

On Tuesday evening, a suicide bomber blew himself up at a tea shop in Mogadishu's Wadajir district killing at least 11 people including civilians and soldiers.

Al-Shabab claimed militants fighting to overthrow the Somali government claimed responsibility for the attack via online.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X