Somalia: Turkey Condemns Mogadishu Suicide Bomb Attack

Turkey on Wednesday condemned the deadly suicide bomber attack that killed 11 in people Mogadishu.

In a statement on Wednesday, the ministry said Turkey was saddened to receive the news of the deadly attack in the Wadajir district.

"We are saddened to receive the news that at least 10 people lost their lives and many were injured in a bomb blast which took place on 14 September at Wadajir district in Mogadishu, Somalia," Turkey ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement.

The ministry also wished quick recovery to families of the victims and reiterated support for Somalia in its fight against the militants.

On Tuesday evening, a suicide bomber blew himself up at a tea shop in Mogadishu's Wadajir district killing at least 11 people including civilians and soldiers.

Al-Shabab claimed militants fighting to overthrow the Somali government claimed responsibility for the attack via online.