Djibouti Denies Rumours About President Guelleh's Health

Djibouti has denied reports on social media about the health of President Ismail Omar Guelleh.

In recent days, reports have surfaced on social media that President Guelleh is in critical condition and has been flown to France.

"President Ismail Omar Guelleh is fine," Djibouti's Foreign Minister Mahmoud Ali Youssouf said in a statement on his Twitter account. "All the rumours circulating about his health are far from the truth, "the minister added.

The minister said President Guelleh would resume his duties in a few days. "There is nothing special to worry about," he said.

President Ismail Omar Guelleh, 73, has ruled Djibouti since 1999 and was elected in June 2021 for a fifth term.