Somalia: Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of Somalia in Belgrade Presents His Credential Letters

Today, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikola Selaković, receive credential letters of the Charge D'affaires of the Embassy of Somalia in Belgrade, Mohamed Abdullahi Ahmed.

Selaković assessed the bilateral relations between Serbia and Somalia as good, historical friendly countries and added that they are characterized by mutual understanding and trust.

The Minister expressed readiness to improve the overall cooperation, expressing the expectation that the reopening of the Embassy of Somalia in Belgrade will contribute to additional connection of our countries and peoples.

Selaković pointed out the potential for the improvement of insufficiently developed economic cooperation, as well as the interest of our side for increasing the volume of trade exchange.

According to the minister, Serbia wants to hear the specific needs and priorities of Somalia, in order to work together to intensify economic relations.

The interlocutors exchanged information on the fight against the coronavirus, and the head of Serbian diplomacy expressed Serbia's readiness to donate and distribute a certain amount of medical aid to Somalia.

On this occasion, the Minister informed his interlocutors about the high-level gathering that will be organized on October 11 and 12 in Belgrade, on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the first conference of the Non-Aligned Movement.

The Minister expressed hope that the Somali delegation and the Minister of Foreign Affairs would have the opportunity to attend the event.