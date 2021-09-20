Somalia: One Killed, Five Wounded in Bula-Burte Airport Blast

19 September 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

At least one person has died and five others seriously wounded in an explosion inside Buoloburte airport in central Somalia.

Theexplosion also caused severe damage to parts of the airport's office building.

Buloburte district commissioner Ahmed Mahad Nur has pointed fingers at Al-Shabaab militantsfr the explosion.

He said al-Shabaab had sneaked into the airport, then detonated the bomb at the airport's generator section.

"I strongly condemn today's terrorist attack by Al Shabaab terrorists at the Bulaburde airport in Hiran region, " Abdullahi Godah Barre, a Member of Parliament from Hiran Region said in a statement.

This is the second time such an attack has been carried out on the airport, one of the most functioning airports in Hiran region.

