Somalia: UK Urges Somali Leaders to Divert Political Differences and Unite Against Al-Shabaab Militants

19 September 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The United Kingdom expressed deep concern over the escalation of the current political crisis in Somalia.

In a statement, the UK government called on Somali leaders to refrain from actions that could escalate political tensions, including conflicting statements from their offices.

"Political differences must not divert from united action against Al-Shabaab and militant groups " the UK said in a statement.

"We urge all parties to resolve their differences through dialogue for the good of the Somalis,"

The UK has once again called on Somali leaders to prioritize elections, as agreed on May 27th. She warned that the continued failure of the elections could exacerbate the country's serious humanitarian challenges.

"The deteriorating political situation leading to further delays in the elections will have a significant impact on the legacy of the Somali leadership," the UK added.

The UK is one of the main donors to Somalia and is at the forefront of efforts to forgive Somalia's debt crisis.

