Tanzania: President Samia Promises to Support Women in Development

18 September 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Dorothy Ndalu

Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan has promised to continue tackling challenges that make it difficult for women to be involved in leadership and development.

"When I was Vice President, I decided to create women's economic platforms in the regions to make it easier for them to solve their economic challenges and I promise to continue to nurture these platforms," she said on Wednesday as she addressed women at Diamond Jubilee Hall in Dar es Salaam, during an event to mark the International Day of Democracy.

President Samia said Tanzania has evolved from talk on 'not leaving women behind' to discussions on development, as more women contribute immensely to Tanzania's economy and continue to make great strides as entrepreneurs and in other careers.

She also urged women to vote for a woman president in Tanzania's next general election.

"Today you have given the President a woman award for cheerfulness and great joy but I want to tell you women, we have not yet appointed a woman President. What we contributed to is pushing for a woman to become Vice President," President Samia said.

"We have not yet elected a female President in the country; we have a female President by the will of God and the constitution. Let me just say that we will appoint a female President in 2025."

The Head of State said she is appointing more women to leadership positions to change the status quo, adding that more women will be appointed in government positions.

