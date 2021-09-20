Mauritius Welcomes Inclusion on UK 'Clear for Travel' List

The Government of the Republic of Mauritius welcomes the United Kingdom government’s decision to include Mauritius on the ‘Clear for travel’ list, ensuring that fully vaccinated travellers from the UK to Mauritius will continue to be free from quarantine restrictions on their return.

The UK authorities use the latest data analysis when setting their travel restrictions. The confirmation that Mauritius will be designated as ‘Clear for travel’ demonstrates that the Mauritian government’s ‘health first’ approach to tackling Covid is recognised internationally, providing confidence and reassurance to visitors of all nationalities. Over 80 percent of Mauritian adults are fully vaccinated, ensuring that the reopening of the nation’s borders can proceed as planned.

From 1st October 2021, Mauritius will welcome visitors from all over the world without asking them to quarantine on arrival. As long as testing requirements are fulfilled, visitors will be free to explore our island from the moment they land. With temperatures averaging 27 degrees Celsius, October is the perfect time of year to explore the world-renowned beaches of Mauritius, and to enjoy a wide range of outdoor activities including hiking, kitesurfing and other water sports.

Mauritius offers all visitors a safe and secure holiday destination. Its public health protocols are regularly recognised by international analysts as best-practice, and the country has first-class healthcare infrastructure and personnel.

Recent reports that hospitals are overwhelmed by a recent “explosion” in Covid-19 cases are demonstrably untrue. Mauritius has experienced only 45 deaths from the virus, and the country’s modern healthcare system is fully equipped to effectively manage the effects of the pandemic.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mauritius Coronavirus Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The nation’s Covid infection rate per capita remains amongst the lowest globally, standing at just over one in 100. Over the past week, the daily infection rate has dropped by 40 per cent, with just three per cent of cases requiring hospitalisation.

Nilen Vencadasmy, Chairman of Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority, said: ‘We are looking forward to welcoming travellers from around the world back to Mauritius to enjoy everything our beautiful island has to offer. The safety of Mauritians and visitors has been our number one priority throughout the pandemic, and the success of our response is the result of a collective effort by the Government of Mauritius and residents of the island.’