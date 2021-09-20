Rwanda: AS Kigali Thrash Olympique De Missiri in CAF Confederation Cup

18 September 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

AS Kigali have qualified for the first round of the 2021 CAF Confederation Cup after thrashing Comoros side Olympique de Missiri 6-0 in the second leg on Saturday at Kigali Stadium.

Pierrot Kwizera netted the opening goal in the 25th minute, Ramadan Niyibizi scored the second goal while Aboubakar Lawal added third goal in the 45+2' as the first half ended with the hosts in a comfortable lead.

In the second half, Shaban Hussein added a fourth on the 53rd minute while Denis Rukundo and Abeddy Biramanira scored two more goals in the 60th and 90+5 minutes respectively.

AS Kigali will play the second round against DC Motema Pembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Last season, AS Kigali were eliminated by CS Sfaxien in the third round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

