Egypt: Transport Minister Inspects Construction Works of El Max New Port in Alex

19 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Transport Minister Kamel Wazir inspected construction works for establishing a new El-Max port in Alexandria.

The new port will have seven quays at a length of 3.5 km and storages areas at 3.5 square km, he said in a statement on Sunday.

The project will cost about EGP 12 billion, he added.

During the tour, the minister underlined the importance of working around the clock to finalize El Max port as well as the development of the Alexandria and Dekheila post by the end of 2024.

He said Alexandria port will be one of the largest ports in the Mediterranean Sea.

El Max port project will contribute to securing a large number of job opportunities, he noted, adding that fishermen will not be affected by the project.

