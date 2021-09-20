Egypt: Min. - Egypt Has All Potentials to Become Center for Manufacturing, Exportation

Trade and Industry Minister Nivine Gamea underlined that Egypt has all needed potentials qualifying it to become the center for manufacturing and exporting ready-made clothes to various world countries.

She made the remarks during a meeting on Sunday with Cennydd Williams, the Vice President of PVH Group for Africa and Middle East.

The talks tackled future plans for the company's investment in Egypt in the field of ready-made clothes.

The minister underlined preparedness to offer all needed facilities for the company to start its projects in the Egyptian market.

She noted that the company seeks to engage in partnership with one of ready-made clothes factories operating in Alexandria and Minya governorates.

She added that the ministry has an ambitious plan of boosting Egyptian exports to the US market within the framework of the qualified industrial zone agreement ranging between dlrs 1 to 5 billion annually.

She added that the ministry is ready to support any foreign company to invest in Egypt in view of ongoing efforts to turn Egypt into the largest industrial hub in the Middle East and Africa.