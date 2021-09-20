Egypt: Strategic Management Helps Achieve Egypt Vision 2030 - Min.

Planning and Economic Development Minister Hala el Saeed said on Sunday strategic management helps heads of different departments to develop a future vision and necessary strategies in a way that helps implement Egypt vision 2030 and the government's policy statement.

Saeed made the statements on the occasion of launching the second edition of the State Administrative Apparatus's Strategic Management Guideline.

The guideline, prepared by the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development, comes as part of efforts to develop planning and development process and ensure the effectiveness of the planning process and its outputs.

Planning Undersecretary Khaled Moustafa said the guideline sheds light on competencies and technical, leadership and personal skills needed to fill vacant positions.

Out of the conviction in the importance of having qualified and professional cadres, the guide provides a group of training programs to create an efficient and effective management that contributes to achieving the objectives of the strategic department.