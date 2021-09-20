Egypt: Sisi Urges Bigger Support for Artists

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has urged support for workers in the arts domain; the soft-power arm of Egypt.

In a meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli and senior state officials earlier Sunday, Sisi reviewed a system to support artists and upgrade the national authority of social insurance.

The meeting took up steps to improve pensions given to members of the different arts unions, said presidential spokesman Bassam Rady.

The president was posted on moves to reform legislation to guarantee better social care, Rady said.

He added that Sisi directed action to revise the database of artists in order to include them in insurance and social care programs.

MENA