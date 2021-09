The Cabinet's Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) said Sunday that Fitch Solutions expects a rise in the volume of Egypt's nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to some 943.4 billion dollars in 2030.

An infographic by the credit rating agency showed optimistic forecasts for indexes of the Egyptian economy.

It expected an increase in foreign reserves by 35% and a decline in the budget deficit, unemployment rate and inflation rate by 21%, 2% and 0.3% respectively.