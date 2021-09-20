Egypt: Environment Ministry Launches Largest Beaches Cleanup Campaign in Alex

19 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Environment Ministry implemented the largest beaches cleanup campaign in Alexandria in collaboration with the Banlastic Egypt, the Alexandria governorate and a number of civil society partners.

In a statement on Sunday, the ministry said the campaign aimed at cleaning a 5-kilometer strip of beaches in Alexandria in addition to disseminating awareness among people about maritime waste and its impact on the environment and maritime creatures.

Efforts are underway to register this campaign on the Guinness Records.

Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad lauded the campaign as it contributes to preserving the environment, promoting the culture of protecting the maritime environment and raising people's awareness about the importance of protecting the beaches from waste.

