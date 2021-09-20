Egypt FM Affirms to Israeli Counterpart Need to Revive Palestinian-Israeli Negotiations

19 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry underlined, during a phone call with his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid on Sunday, the importance of reviving negotiations between the Palestinians and Israelis in a way that will help cement the pillars of stability in the region and spare it more escalation and tension.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Hafez said Shoukry stressed that Egypt will continue its tireless efforts in this regard.

They also tackled reconstruction efforts, offering humanitarian and development assistance to the occupied Palestinian territories in coordination with the Palestinian Authority and coordination needed in this regard to alleviate sufferings of Palestinians, the spokesman added.

