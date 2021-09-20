Egypt FM Heads for New York to Partake in AHLC Meeting of UN General Assembly

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry headed for New York on Sunday to take part in the the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee (AHLC) meeting to take place as part of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly activities.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Hafez said Shoukry will take part in several meetings to expound Egypt's stance towards current issues and regional developments and ways of cementing the pillars of international and regional peace and security.

Talks will also tackle mechanisms for boosting multilateral action towards issues tabled on the agenda of the UNGA session, the spokesman said.

On the sidelines of his participation, Shoukry will meet a number of senior officials of the UN, Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Union for Mediterranean.

He will hold bilateral meetings with several participating foreign ministers in the UNGA meetings on boosting bilateral cooperation and enhancing coordination towards common challenges.

Shoukry's meetings in New York aim at reviewing Egyptian achievements in the political, economic and social domains and ways of building on them in order to enhance common interests with friendly countries and international partners and to achieve the objectives of Egyptian foreign policy within the next stage.