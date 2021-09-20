Egypt: Irrigation Min. - Levels of Upstream Rainfall On River Nile Up During Sept.

Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Mohamed Abdel Ati said levels of upstream rainfall on the River Nile will continue to rise during September.

He said the ministry's bodies concerned are following up the rates of rainfall on River Nile and estimating the amount of water reaching the High Dam Lake.

He made the remarks on Sunday during the periodical meeting of ‎Permanent Committee for Regulating the River Nile Revenue.

He called on the committee to be in session to take all needed measures for dealing with Nile revenues and flashfloods in addition to following up the water situation.

He reviewed during the meeting the measures taken by the irrigation ministry to efficiently manage water resources.