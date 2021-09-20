Tunisia: Covid-19 - Over 74 Thousand Jab Appointments Missed On Sep.18

Tunis/Tunisia — Only 48,217 people honoured their jab appointments out of 122,733 text message invites sent on September 18, according to the Health Ministry's updated figures.

81,516 people were called to get the first shot but only 24,009 got inoculated, and 41,217 were called for the boosters and only 24,208 honoured their appointments.

A total of 7,132,375 COVID-19 vaccine shots have been administered so far, including 4,656,510 first doses and 2,475,865 boosters.

The number of fully vaccinated people stands at 3,209,273 and is as follows: 2,475,865 received two doses, 326,104 got one shot as the J&J/Janssen vaccine requires a single dose and a further 407,304 had one jab as they were infected before.

6,150,809 people registered on Evax.tn platform until September 18 to book vaccination appointments, the ministry adds.