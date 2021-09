Tunis/Tunisia — A downward trend was posted during the past 24 hours in the number of COVID-19 infections in Sfax, according to the local health directorate.

22 infections were logged from 324 tests (8% positivity rate against 10% the past few days).

102 patients are currently on life support and 25 in ICUs in public hospitals, while 16 are hospitalised in private health facilities.

56,136 infections have so far been reported in the governorate, including 1,715 deaths and 53,728 recoveries.