Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Gabes had reported 42 COVID-19 infections, health monitoring unit coordinator Hassine Jabrane said.

81 infections have been recorded in the governorate of Gabes among a total of 100,000 inhabitants, the same source specified.

The number of patients admitted to the COVID-19 wards in the various hospitals in the region stands at 36, including 5 in intensive care at the Gabes teaching hospital.