Tunisia: 'We Must Remain Vigilant and Continue to Comply With Health Protocols' - Samu Official

Tunis/Tunisia — The positivity rate of COVID-19 tests conducted on a daily basis by the Emergency Medical Aid Service (SAMU) currently stands between 10 to 15%, SAMU official Dr. Saida Zelfani stated to TAP on Sunday.

The drop in the average number of new infections does not necessarily imply that the danger is behind us and that a return to normal life is imminent.

She warned instead to be vigilant and continue to comply with health protocols that include physical distancing, mask wearing and regular hand washing.

It is also necessary to continue to get vaccinated, to step up awareness campaigns on combating COVID-19 and to maintain barrier measures.

Dr. Zelfani further explained that the number of phone calls received by the emergency medical services has in turn dropped.

"We receive between 30 and 50 calls per day, compared to 200 and 300 calls per day during July and August 2021."