Sudan: Selected Poem - Are You the One?

Khartoum — Al-Saddiq Al-Raddi is one of the prominent Sudanese poets. He was born in 1969 and grew up in Omdurman, Khartoum State, where he lived until forced into exile in 2012. He is now living in London. His poetry has been translated into English by the Poetry Translation Centre.

Following is one of his poems translated from Arabic:

Are You the One?

I only notice

a woman who gets no notice

someone who follows my footsteps

I see myself

multiplied -

delving in images, drifting in memories

intuiting exodus

I am blind to boats enameled with light for show

Even when light graces the treetops,

their hearts are dark

I am elusive as perfume, a vagrant gust of wind,

and no one remembers me .......

A great souk

swallows the sound of a scythe

with a silence entrenched in its roots

Worms ignore a woman

who burns her history while she is born anew

Whoever lights up the past

sets the future ablaze

with a light that will neither burn boats nor taint hearts

Source: Poetry Translation Centre