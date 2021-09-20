Cameroon/Ghana: Aisha Buhari Cup - Ghana, Cameroon Renew Rivalry in Game of Pride

20 September 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

The two teams lost their opening matches and need the win to exit on a high

An explosive encounter is anticipated Monday evening at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos, when Ghana's Black Queens take on the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon at the ongoing Aisha Buhari Cup.

Both the Black Queens and the Indomitable Lionesses lost their opening games at the Lagos tournament and would be keen to continue in the tournament.

While the Ghana players were trounced by South Africa's Banyana Banyana, the Lionesses were surprisingly stunned by Morocco's Atlas Lionesses.

Though that development already knocks both teams out of the race to win the ABC title, a good game is expected nonetheless going by the pedigree and antecedence of both teams.

Meanwhile, after observing a rest day on Saturday, the Atlas Lionesses and the Female Eagles of Mali battled to a barren draw on Sunday at the former Onikan Stadium, now named the Mobolaji Johnson Arena.

This was the first stalemate of the maiden edition of Aisha Buhari Invitational Women's Tournament.

With the solitary point earned on Sunday, the Atlas Lionesses finished their campaign with four points and they have since flown out of Lagos aboard an Air France flight to Paris, to connect Casablanca on Monday morning.

Mali on their part ended with one point and would remain grateful for the opportunity offered by the Aisha Buhari Invitational Tournament to measure their strength ahead of next month's 2022 Women AFCON qualifying fixtures.

Tuesday's match between Nigeria's Super Falcons and South Africa's Banyana Banyana will determine the champion of this maiden edition.

While both teams recorded victories in their first games, the South Africans have an edge, having scored more than the Super Falcons.

So, while the Super Falcons need a win, the South Africa players are good to go with a draw.

Already, Desire Oparanozie has given assurances that she and her teammates will be going all out for victory even though she admits the South Africans are no easy opponents.

"We know they are a difficult team but our target is victory and that is what we will be going for on Tuesday," Ms Oparanozie assured ahead of Tuesday's tie.

