Nigeria: Accumulating Debts for Next Generation Is Criminal, Obasanjo Tells Govt

20 September 2021
This Day (Lagos)

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has decried the federal government's plan to source for fresh loans, saying borrowing to accumulate debt for the next generation is criminal.

Speaking to Channels Television on the sidelines of an event in South Africa, Obasanjo said that if the existing debt was left unserviced or unpaid, it might become a problem for successive administrations.

While noting that borrowing is not a problem, the former Nigerian leader stated that what could be a problem would be what one is borrowing for and the plan or capacity to pay back.

"But if you are borrowing and accumulating debts for the next generation and the next generation after them, it is criminal. What are you borrowing for?" Obasanjo asked.

"If we are borrowing for recurrent expenditure, it is the height of folly. If we are borrowing for development that can pay for itself, that is understandable. Then the payment, how long will it take to pay itself?"

The ex-president recalled that during his tenure in 1999, the country was spending $3.5 billion to service debts that kept on increasing.

"When I came into government as elected President, we were spending $3.5 billion to service debts. Even with that, our quantum of debts was not going down."

Last week, President Muhammadu Buhari wrote to the National Assembly, seeking approval to borrow fresh sums of $4,054,476,863 and €710 million in an addendum to the 2018-2020 borrowing plan.

In the letter, the President explained that owing to "emerging needs", there is a need to raise more funds for some "critical projects", while seeking the parliament's nod to also approve grant components of $125 million.

The request was in a letter read by Senate President Ahmad Lawan on the floor of the upper legislative chamber.

In July, the national assembly approved the sums of $8.3 billion and €490 million loans contained in the initial 2018-2020 borrowing plan.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X