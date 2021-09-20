Nigeria: NSCDC Arrests Two for Attempt to Sell Contaminated Beef in Kwara

The Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) at the weekend arrested two suspected meat sellers for allegedly attempting to sell contaminated and unhealthy beef to unsuspected members of the public.

The two suspects are Mr. Bashiru Bala Zuru and Mr. Nawali Bala.

Confirming the arrest of the suspects to journalists in Ilorin yesterday, the state Civil Defence Corps Public Relations Officer, Mr. Babawale Zaid Afolabi, said the two suspects were arrested in Patigi area of the state.

According to him, "Around 8:50 a.m. last Saturday, our men from Patigi divisional headquarters, who were acting on a tip off, arrested one Nawali Bala, a native of Okoloke, Kogi State.

"Bala was caught with some contaminated cow meat (beef) neatly packed inside polythene bags.

"During the interrogation, Bala confessed that the cow meat was given to him by Dantani Jayewu (at large), who lives in Okoloke, Kogi State."

He explained that further check by the state Ministry of Environment and Public Health confirmed that the meat was unhealthy for human consumption.

Afolabi, therefore, said that the suspects would be charged to court after the completion of the investigations.

IPMAN Suspends Member for Selling Petrol in Jerry Cans

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Sokoto State chapter of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), has suspended one of its members for violating the executive order, banning sale of petrol in jerry cans in the state.

The anti-vandal unit of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps had last Friday arrested two persons with over 100 jerry cans filled with the commodity at Anasiyya filling station, in Sokoto North Local Government Area.

IPMAN's chairman in the state, Alhaji Abubakar Usman, while addressing their members during an emergency meeting yesterday, said they had already written to the Gusau NNPC depot, asking them not to sell fuel to erring members.

According to him, they were committed to the success of the executive order because it was taken to address their collective problem.

"We know this measure is affecting our business but it is taken for the benefit of all of us. We have members who could not run their businesses and even abandoned their filing station because of banditry," he added

He, however, promised to hand over any of its members who violates the order to the relevant security agency in addition to taking a severe disciplinary action against such a member.

In his remarks, the State Commissioner of Commerce and Industry, Bashir Gidado, explained that, a mobile court would be going round to ensure compliance to the executive order by their members.

"Anyone found wanting would be summarily tried and sentenced by the court,"he said.

Gidado, however, said that the measures so far taken against bandits were yielding positive results in the state.