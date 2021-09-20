Somalia: Mohamed Abdullahi Takes Charge As Somalia's Top Diplomat to Serbia

Chargé d'Affairs of the Embassy of Somalia to Serbia presents his credentials to the Foreign Minister

Belgrade, September 19, 2021 - The Chargé d'Affairs of the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Somalia to the Republic of Serbia, Mr. Mohamed Abdullahi Ahmed, handed over, on Saturday, his credentials to the Serbian Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Mr. Nikola Selaković, at a reception held in Belgrade.

His Excellency Nikola Selaković assessed the bilateral relations between Somalia and Serbia as friendship and historical, and asserted his appreciation for the Somali diplomatic efforts that restored the Somali embassy in Belgrade, and promised to facilitate the procedures of the new Chargé d'Affairs from his ministry and the rest of the Serbian ministries and institutions.

The Serbian Foreign Minister indicated his country's readiness to establish a strong trade and economic relationship with Somalia to respond to the needs and priorities of both parties.

For his part, Mr. Mohamed Abdullahi expressed his happiness at representing his country in Serbia, noting the strengthening of Somali-Serbian relations in various fields, expressing his aspiration for further development and progress in the course of bilateral relations.

Somalia established its embassy in Belgrade on December 6, 1978 as a step to develop close relations to contribute to achieving the interests of the two friendly countries and peoples.