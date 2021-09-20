Somalia: Vietnam Calls On Somali Leaders to Solve Differences

Vietnam has called on parties involved in Somalia to settle differences and put national interests first to solve the ongoing political crisis, said Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations.

Speaking at a United Nations Security Council meeting on Somalia's situation on September 17, Ambassador Anh stressed that the parties involved in Somalia need to find ways to resolve differences, participate in dialogues and build trust in a constructive spirit and make more efforts to achieve a political consensus in organising elections in accordance with an agreement reached on May 27.

He affirmed his support for the role and contribution of regional organisations, including the African Union (AU) and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) in solving relevant political issues.

The Vietnamese diplomat underlined the need for the parties to unite in the fight against terrorism, the COVID-19 pandemic in this East African country and coping with its socio-economic difficulties as well as threats for peace and sustainable development.

Delivering a report at the consultation, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Somalia James Swan said tension between the top leaders in Somalia has deepened since the beginning of this month when Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, commonly known as Farmajo, and Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble had differences in how to run and organise the upcoming elections.

According to Swan, currently, leaders of member states, cabinet members and representatives of the legislature are working to promote dialogue and compromise to resolve these differences.

Regarding the Senate election in Somalia, he said that 34 out of 54 seats were elected, of which women accounted for 24 per cent. The state of Somaliland is expected to hold a Senate election in the next few days, Swan said, adding that he has called on Somali leaders not to take any more unilateral actions or statements that could cause a negative impact on the electoral timetable and process.