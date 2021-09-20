East Africa: Abducted Horn of Africa Analyst Abdiwahab Released After 10 Days

20 September 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Abducted Horn of Africa analyst, Abdiwahab Sheikh Abdisamad has been released, Human rights organisation Haki Africa has confirmed.

In a statement, the organisation said Abdiwahab has been released and is reunited with his family.

"Prof Abdiwahab Sheikh Abdiswamad who was abducted on 8th September 2021 has been freed a week later. He is now reunited with his family. HAKI Africa condemns cases of enforced disappearances," Haki Africa said.

Abdiwahab, who worked as a Horn of Africa analyst, was allegedly abducted on , September 8, along Turbman Road in Nairobi Central Business District.

The 55-year-old was allegedly kidnapped by four men who bundled him into a double cabin car.

Abdisamad is the executive director of the Institute for Horn of Africa Strategic Studies and an outspoken scholar.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X