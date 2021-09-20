East Africa: Abducted Horn of Africa Analyst Abdiwahab Released After 10 Days

Abducted Horn of Africa analyst, Abdiwahab Sheikh Abdisamad has been released, Human rights organisation Haki Africa has confirmed.

In a statement, the organisation said Abdiwahab has been released and is reunited with his family.

"Prof Abdiwahab Sheikh Abdiswamad who was abducted on 8th September 2021 has been freed a week later. He is now reunited with his family. HAKI Africa condemns cases of enforced disappearances," Haki Africa said.

Abdiwahab, who worked as a Horn of Africa analyst, was allegedly abducted on , September 8, along Turbman Road in Nairobi Central Business District.

The 55-year-old was allegedly kidnapped by four men who bundled him into a double cabin car.

Abdisamad is the executive director of the Institute for Horn of Africa Strategic Studies and an outspoken scholar.