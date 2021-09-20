South Africa: Charl Kinnear Memorial Lecture - Celebrating the Legacy of a Principled Police Officer

analysis

Murdered Anti-Gang Unit member Lieutenant-General Charl Kinnear had observed and experienced at first hand how corruption, laziness, dishonesty and abuse of power crept into the sector that he loved and for which he lost his life.

Speaking at a memorial service to mark the first anniversary of Kinnear's death, Dr Llewellyn MacMaster said that for the decorated detective, policing had been about the culture of example and pride in one's work in order to create a safer environment.

However, the sad reality in South Africa was that citizens experienced the opposite, he added. The CK Memorial Lecture was held on Saturday at the exact spot in Bishop Lavis where Kinnear was gunned down.

MacMaster set the tone, opening proceedings with a prayer and later delivering a powerful lecture.

He said while Nicolette Kinnear and the couple's two sons, Casleigh and Carlisle, had not been allowed to close this chapter of their lives, they at least had a sense that "justice would prevail".

The title of MacMaster's lecture, "If you stand for nothing you will fall for everything: celebrating the legacy of a principled, committed and courageous police officer", was taken from the inscription on Kinnear's tombstone which reads, "If you...