Nigeria: I Want to See WhiteMoney, Liquorose, Other BBNaija Stars in Nollywood - Cutekimani, Adekeye

20 September 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

Media personality Esther Adekeye (Cutekimani) has expressed her wish to see Whitemoney, Pere, other BBNaija stars exploring Nollywood.

She made this known following a statement by veteran actor Emeka Rollas, who posted on his social media pages that the Nigerian filmmaking industry had become a dumping site for BBNaija stars.

Addressing the matter while in talks with journalists, Adekeye said there's nothing wrong in seeing BBNaija stars in films, as she maintained that Nollywood would soon welcome new talents as soon as the ongoing 'Shine Ya Eye' show ends.

"Already, I'm rooting to seeing Whitemoney, Pere, Angel, Liquorose, JMK, amongst others featuring in Nollywood films," she stated as she queried that "if their faces will sell the films they are featured in, then why can't they be welcomed?"

"Bisola Aiyeola is a very talented actor, likewise Diane Russet, Erica, Tobi Bakre, JMK, Liquorose, Whitemoney, Pere, and even Tega. So, should we now say that because they are a product of a particular platform, we should not let them thrive in their chosen fields? Most of them even went into the house because they wanted an opportunity to show the world that they are good actors, and we can't take that away from them. We can't say because they are products of BBNaija, they shouldn't be welcomed into the industry. No!" Adekeye added.

The revered public relations consultant, however, advised Nollywood stakeholders to seek collaboration with BBNaija stars instead of competing against them.

"BBNaija stars have leverages that can be taken advantage of, likewise Nollywood stakeholders. If they see the industry as a competition ground, one person could suffer, which to me, is unhealthy for the Industry," she advised.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X