Liberia: 102nd Graduating Class Inducts Officials

The 102nd graduating class of the University of Liberia (UL) over the weekend inducted its officials to steer the affairs of the 2020/2021 class.

The program was held in the theater of UL's Fendall campus on Friday, 17 September 2021, and brought together faculty members, various colleges' deans, and students.

Class leaders inducted into office by UL Vice President for Administration Madam Benetta Joko Tarr were Mr. Josiah S. Quiminee, President; James Hallie, Vice President, and Ms. Abigail A. A Dorbor, Secretary-General.

Inducting the three-class officials on behalf of UL President Rev. Prof. Dr. Julius Sarwolo Nelson, Jr., Madam thanked the class and expressed confidence in the ability of the leaders.

VP Tarr added that she is proud of the leadership of the graduating class of 2020/2021 because these are people who she has worked with for many years at the university, noting that a class president is a man of his word.

"I'm inducting people in office today to steer the affairs of the leadership because I believe in your abilities to transform things for the better," said Madam Tarr.

"I know that the relationship between this leadership and faculty of the University of Liberia will continue to be cemented. Serve well and continue to bring back pride to this university," Madam Tarr urged the leadership.

Giving his induction speech after winning on white ballot, Mr. Josiah S. Quiminee expressed excitement, saying his leadership will be an inclusive one that will afford everyone the chance to express their views to move the leadership to greatness.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We will run a corporate class leadership and not a revolutionary one. We will make sure that decisions are made upon consensus and consultations," said Mr. Quiminee.

He added that his leadership is a participatory and consultative leadership that will get the views of everyone and provide an opportunity for everyone to work, depending on their abilities.

He thanked the Faculty and the Administration of UL and appealed to the administration to put in place measures that will enable his leadership to take on college projects, investigate and penalize colleges that failed to implement student projects.

Mr. Quiminee promised that his leadership will produce the best class souvenir, noting that it will have a state-of-the-art quality.

At the same time, Quiminee has promised that with the help of his fellow team members, they will construct a palaver hut on the UL campus to bring relief to students.

Delivering the keynote address, Dr. Nowiah Gorpudolo-Dennis called on those inducted to exhibit true leadership instead of a kind of leadership that will cause little or no progress for the institution.

She added that working together will help them to achieve their goals in a timely manner and everyone will be proud of it.