Tanzania: Govt Vows to Protect Investors

The government announced on Sunday it will develop an 'Island' for investors promising maximum security to allow them create more markets for agro produces.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said in Kagera, President Samia Suluhu Hassan's administration will take all necessary measures to protect local and foreign investors notably industries from uncalled for harassments.

"President Samia has continued to inspire investors to invest in the country in various sectors including agro-processing industries that create markets for the farmers," the Primer said.

Majaliwa called on Ngara residents and coffee growers to take advantage of Ngara Coffee factory by maximizing their coffee plantations, insisting they do not have to worry about market for their coffee.

Coffee production in Ngara district stood at 1,000 tonnes last year.

The amount relatively insufficient to feed the installed capacity of the factory.

Majaliwa instructed the Kagera Regional Commissioner, Major General, Charles Mbuge to form a special team to review the entire coffee marketing system in the district.