Tanzania: Lindi Regional Authority Urged to Collaborate With TBs

Officials from Lindi Region have been urged to work closely with the Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) to make sure cashew nut processors produce high quality products, which meet the required standards.

The plea was made by the Lindi Regional Commissioner Zainab Terack while opening training to cashew nut processors here over the weekend.

She said after the training there will an opportunity for TBS officials to visit cashew nut processors in their places and thus officials from all district councils should provide maximum cooperation to the Bureau officials to make it a reality.

"The regional authority believes that the training to cashew nut processors is a fundamental initiative for enhancing industrialisation through agriculture, business and manufacturing that would ultimately boost economic growth," she said.

The training has come at the right time as the government is emphasizing industrialisation agenda to create more jobs and make high quality goods that will compete in the regional and global markets.

She noted that the training provided by the government institutions is proof of its commitment to enhancing investment in the industrial sector to increase the country's exports, particularly of cashew products.

She commended TBS for organising the training for small scale processors calling it to be sustainable.

Speaking on behalf of the Nachingwea District Commissioner at the training to cashew nut processors, the District Community Development Officer Lilian Mwaipungwa said the training would help produce quality products for exports and fetch more foreign exchange.

The TBS Research and Training Manager, Hamis Mwanasala told the training participants that the Bureau will make sure cashew processors produce products that meet the global standards.

The TBS Southern Zone Manager, Amina Yasin said the training has been offered by the Bureau in collaboration with other government institutions including Small Industries Development Organisation (SIDO).