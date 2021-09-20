South Africa: Parliament Shocked By the Tragic Passing of Mayor Matongo

document

The Presiding Officers of Parliament, led by the Speaker of the National Assembly Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Mr Amos Masondo, have learnt with shock and deep sadness the tragic passing of the Executive Mayor of the City of Johannesburg, Mr Jolidee Matongo.

Mr Matongo died in a horrible car accident in Johannesburg after embarking on a voter registration campaign in Soweto yesterday. Mr Matongo had only been in the position of Executive Mayor just over a month, following the sad passing of his predecessor, Mr Geoffe Makhubo.

This makes his untimely passing, and the double tragedy that has hit the City, even more devastating and difficult to grapple with.

Although in the position for a short period, Mayor Matongo had already accustomed himself to the new responsibilities, illustrated a depth of understanding of the complexities of local government and was enhancing people's developmental services.

As the economic hub of South Africa that carries the hopes and aspirations of many South African and African people, the City needed stability and continuity after the unexpected passing of the former Mayor, and Mayor Matongo brought exactly that with his extensive experience in the public sector, particularly at local government level.

Parliament's vision of an activist, responsive people's institution that spares no effort to ensure a better quality of life for all, is being made possible by vibrant, passionate and energetic public representatives such as Mayor Matongo, whose role and participation in the cooperative governance programmes of the National Council of Provinces will be missed.

Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula and Chairperson Masondo said: "We are left much poorer by the untimely passing of this young, visionary and energetic leader, who died with his boots on, at the time that South Africa yearns for highly principled and upright leaders of his calibre.

The best tribute we can give to a fallen soldier of his stature is to continue his fight to create a stable City with strong financial systems, integrity and sustainable controls to enable accelerated economic growth and development.

His tragic death is also a stark reminder that as a nation we must multiply our efforts to rid South Africa of the scourge of road accidents that claim many lives annually".

The Presiding Officers extend their heartfelt condolences to the Matongo family, friends and colleagues, as well as the family of a pedestrian whose life the accident also claimed. They also extended their well wishes to the VIP protectors injured in the accident a speedy recovery.