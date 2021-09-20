South Africa: Work Permit Issues Cost Bafana Coach Hugo Broos Valuable Time Away From the PSL

20 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mark Gleeson

Hugo Broos was appointed as the new Bafana Bafana coach on 5 May, yet he was only granted a work permit on 16 September - and he is only due back in the country on 23 September.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Whatever extenuating circumstances, the bungling of providing Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos with a work permit months after his appointment reeks of inefficiency. And it adds to a list of questions about the modus operandi of the new man in charge of the national team.

Broos should have been on site watching Premier Soccer League (PSL) football in recent weeks but has gone back to Belgium to collect his work permit from the South African embassy in Brussels. He only plans to return to the country on Thursday, 23 September.

He departed Johannesburg straight after the 1-0 World Cup qualifying win over Ghana on 6 September. Broos missed the top local clash between champions Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs, as well as Swallows FC at Orlando Pirates last weekend.

This weekend, he will again be sitting out another opportunity to run his eye over players in domestic competition, when he really should be looking...

