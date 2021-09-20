Nigeria: Why Community Policing Is Difficult in Nigeria - Experts

Security experts have identified issues around database, corruption and capacity as factors responsible for insecurity in Nigeria and why community policing is failing.

The experts were speaking during a zoom meeting hosted by the Nigerian Diaspora Network (NDN) with the theme, "Security Challenges and Community Policing."

A security consultant, Enejo Haruna, said inadequate biometric data and residential numbering system were major hindrance to the attainment of community policing in Nigeria as is obtained in advanced countries.

He said the unprecedented poverty level, police lack of capacity to fish out offenders and institutional loopholes were major obstacles to community policing and security.

In the same vein, a preventive terrorism consultant, Temitope Olodo, said the Inspector-General of Police needed to work with Key Performance Indicator to measure performance.

He said the 231 weapons said to have been recovered by the current IGP were insufficient compared to what a former Head of State said there were more than 2 million light weapons in circulation, while 60,000 AK-47 rifles were in the hands of about 120 bandits.

According to him, community policing is the easiest way of policing but corruption and lack of political will have been the bane.

"Community policing is all about people telling the authority what their security needs are and channelling efforts and resources to tackle them," he added.