Nigeria: Rights Group Demands Investigation of Mailafia's Sudden Death

A rights group, Concerned Nigerians, CN, Sunday, demanded investigation of activist and former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Dr Obadiah Mailafia, over circumstances surrounding his death in the early hours of Sunday, in Abuja.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Convener, Comrade Deji Adeyanju, where it alleged that Nigerians who work to expose the massive human rights violations and corruption by the Buhari-led administration are always targets.

The statement reads in part, "We call on the Nigerian authorities to ensure that no foul play was involved in the death of Dr. Obadiah Mailafia.

"The Nigerian Civic space is very hostile and dissidents are constantly being targeted by those in government.

"Finally, we call on the authorities to launch an inquest into the death of Dr. Obadiah and we pray almighty God to grant late Human rights activist, eternal repose."

Dr Obadiah Mailafia 64, a development economist, former deputy governor of Nigeria's apex bank and rights activist that advocates freedom and human rights for ethnic nationalities in Nigeria, died after a brief illness in Abuja on Sunday.

However, Vanguard had obtained a press statement from the Middle Belt Forum, MBF, Sunday, which gave an account of how Mailafia lost battle to a yet to be disclosed ailment early hours of Sunday at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada, Abuja.

According to the Forum, in the statement issued by National Publicity Secretary, MBF, Dr Isuwa Dogo, alleged conspiracy, lackadaisical attitudes of medical personnel as responsible for the untimely death of the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, in the 2019 general elections.