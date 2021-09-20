Liberia: Concern Liberians' Professional Assistance Organization Identifies With Two Orphanages

Paynesville City — A non-for-profit organization, Concern Liberians' Professional Assistance Organization Incorporated (CLPAO-Inc.) has donated food items including rice, oil and cooking cube to orphanages in Montserrado and Margibi Counties.

CLPAO-Inc. was established in the United States by group of professional Liberians who intend to help less- fortunate children and orphans in Liberia.

The donation which includes 30 bags of 25kg rice, gallons of palm oil, cubes and a bag of onion were presented to Christ Victory International Mission Children of Hope Orphanage in Margibi County and the Rock of Divine Orphanage in Montserrado County.

Making the presentation, the organization's Representative in Liberia, Attorney Thomas Sie Wade Neufville revealed that the organization was founded during the lockdown by group of professional Liberians whose primary objective was to ensure underprivileged children and orphanages received adequate support.

According to Neufville, during the 60-day state emergency imposed by the government, the organization were able to cater to 10 orphanages.

Neufville further explained that there are plans to offer scholarship opportunities to children at various orphanages in the country.

Said Neufville, "We feel the best thing we can do is to feed the less-fortunate children. Our focus is to cater to orphanages, but as our income increases then we will be able to offer scholarship to these children."

The heads of the two orphanages in separate remarks, thanked organization for the humanitarian gesture.

Mr. Landis G. Bohleh, the director of Christ International Mission Children of Hope Orphanage applauded the organization for being able to identify with the children in this difficult time.

"God will reward you. I can say that your way will be open so you can extend your hands to other Liberian children," Bohleh said.

Also speaking, the founder of the institution, Dr. David D. Darr praised the organization for not only feeding the children but for thinking about their education.

"We want to develop their minds educations-wise, socially and morally," Dr. Darr said.

The founder of the Rock of Divine Orphanage, Mother Fatu K. Smith thanked the organization for thinking about the children.

Mot. Smith, however, noted that the children are in need of the scholarship to further their education sojourn.

"I want to appreciate the team in the States including you guys on ground for providing food for these children. You could have done something different with the money but you chose to help orphans," Mot. Smith said.

She added: "I will pray for God to protect the team to grow so they can offer scholarship to the children because some of these when they are out of high school sometimes no way to further their education."