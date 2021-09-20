Liberia: LCAA, Ministry of Transport and Roberts Flight Region Signs Agreement With BAGAIA to Establish Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau

Monrovia — The Liberia Civil Aviation Authority (LCAA), Ministry of Transport and the Roberts Flight Information Region, has signed a resolution with BANJUL Accord Group Accident Investigation Agency (BAGAIA) to establish Liberia's first Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau by July 2022.

By Francis G. Boayue, Intern

BAGAIA is an international organization that assists African member states to conduct of independent investigation of aircraft accident in compliance with international standard.

On Friday in Monrovia, the LCAA, Ministry of Transport and the Robert Flights Information Region concluded a two-day working sessions through a resolution with BAGAIA's Commissioner, Charles Irekefe Erhueh, to ensure Liberia emphasis on the development and safety of the airspace to meet International Standard.

The group in its resolution, read by the Director of Air-Navigation Services at LCAA, Augustine Tamba, "has called on the Minister of Transport to put measures in place where the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority will help the newly established aircraft accident investigation bureau to clear the outstanding fees and subsequent payment of subscription to be budgeted for, by the bureau once established".

He added, "That the Minister of Transport in conjunction with the Director General of Liberia Civil Aviation Authority will communicate with YATRA to levy fees on ticket to fund AAID Liberia".

He emphasized further in the resolution, "It is resolved that the Minister of Transport shall ensure for the establishment of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau and the implementation of the AAIB act of 2019 for the full operation of the AAID by July 2022".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to Tamba, "the resolution also called on the minister of transport to ensure the appointment of a commissioner or Chief Executive who have vast aviation background in keeping with the AAIB act of 2019 to head the Liberia Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau if established".

Meanwhile. The resolution after being read, was signed by the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority Boss, Moses Y. Kollie, Ministry of Transport and the BANJUL Accord Group Accident Investigation Agency Commissioner.

For his part, the BAGAIA's Commissioner, Charles Irekefe Erhueh, lauded special thanks to the Minister of Transport and the Liberia's Aviation Authority Boss for the hospitality and assured the Liberia's transport sector joint effort for the establishment of the Liberia aircraft accident investigation bureau by July 2022.

The Liberia Aviation Authority Director General, Moses Y. Kollie during the closure of the session, stated that the two-day gathering was worth holding and will help Liberia as a member state of BAGAIA to ensure Liberia is in a good standing as require by ICAO and BAGAIA through the establishment of aircraft accident Investigation Bureau to meet international standard