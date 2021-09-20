Liberia: VP Howard-Taylor Inducted in the African Leadership Magazine Hall of Fame

The Vice President of Republic of Liberia, Dr. Jewel Howard-Taylor has been inducted in the Africa Leadership Magazine Hall of Fame. The ceremony which took place virtually was held on September 17, 2021.

This induction according to the Africa Leadership Magazine, is the highest cadre of membership of the prestigious African Leadership Council. Madam Vice President was inducted on the basis of her prolonged advocacy for quality education across Africa, women empowerment, gender equality and the respect for human rights. The Organizers further indicated that Vice President Howard-Taylor's inclusion is in recognition of her outstanding contribution to the enthronement of peace, good governance and democratic principles in Liberia and Africa at large.

As a member of the Hall of Fame, Liberia's first female Vice President shall enjoy special privilege to deliberate annually on the progress and future of the African continent, feature on the Magazine's covers of leading Africa's publications and have access to other key policy or business leaders across the African continent. Following her induction, VP Howard-Taylor joined H. E. Ellen Johnson- Sirleaf ( Former President of Liberia), H.E. Goodluck Jonathan ( Former President of Nigeria), H.E. Ernest Bai Kromah ( Former President of Sierra Leone), H.E. Hage Geingob (Former President of Namibia), H.E. John Kufour ( Former President of Ghana), H.E. Akinwumi Adesina ( President of the African Development Bank), Dr. Mo Ibrahim ( Founder of the Mo Ibrahim foundation), amongst others.

In response to the elevation of her stature on the African continent, Madam Vice President intimated that she is humbled by the Magazine's decision and sees her inclusion as a new opportunity to continue to work as one of Africa's best female leaders in the current dispensation, and will remain a positive ROLE MODEL for others, especially females. In addressing the PATHWAYS to AFRICA ECONOMIC GROWTH, Vice President Howard-Taylor called for increased collaboration amongst African States in the areas of trade, industrialization, green energy, and infrastructure development. She also highlighted the implementation of the African Continent Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a driving force which can spur economic growth. Madam Vice President further argued that if Africa will experience economic growth, the continent should choose a path of promoting peace and stability, respect for the rule of law, good governance, eliminate corruption, strengthen judicial bodies, develop human capital, and muster the POLITICAL WILL to take decisions and affirmative actions which support economic development.

The Africa Leadership Magazine is published by African Leadership (UK) limited, which publishes stories and analyses of people and events in and out of Africa. It is an international platform which brings together the best minds across the African continent, in order to promote good governance, and economic development.