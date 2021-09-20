Tunisia: Counselor Chollet's Meeting With Tunisian Foreign Minister Jerandi

20 September 2021
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
press release

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Counselor of the U.S. Department of State Derek Chollet and Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi met today in Tunis to discuss issues of mutual interest and concern.  Counselor Chollet and Foreign Minister Jerandi emphasized the productive U.S.-Tunisian bilateral relationship, particularly on security cooperation and in the UN Security Council.  They reaffirmed the centrality of democratic values to the relationship and discussed regional and international support for Libya’s national elections in December and implementation of the October 2020 Libyan nationwide ceasefire.

