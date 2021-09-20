Tanzania: Reshuffles, Service Delivery and Political Certainty in Tanzania

President Samia Suluhu Hassan made a minor reshuffle to her cabinet. As soon as she ascended to the presidency, and even after earlier rearranging the cabinet she inherited, it was largely expected that another cabinet reshuffle was on the way to help the new president consolidate her power and stamp her authority on the team that would help her achieve her goals.

Minus the new defence minister, who was also expected to be named to the cabinet as soon as she was nominated as an MP, the rest of the 'new' ministers had been there before, with one landing the same portfolio he held some few years back.

These reshuffles are easier when the appointing authority does not require any parliamentary approval for those appointed to the cabinet. This is common in countries with parliamentary democracies as it helps the party leader to keep the appointees in line and prevent leadership challenges. In our political system, which has been described by some as a 'bat', for it uses elements from both, the parliamentary and presidential systems; it achieves the same outcomes as well.

Reshuffles can be a result of death, an election, forming a team that works for you or it could be about party politics.

The past, if it is any guide has shown that when matters were relatively silent within the ruling party, reshuffles were few or those necessitated by some other 'political accidents'. In situations where the rumblings from within the ruling party would never go silent, reshuffles were frequent to appease those grumbling about their new positions or reflect emerging power dynamics within the party forming the government.

They could as well be about boosting the government's popularity by returning a popular minister to a certain portfolio or removing another due to their unpopularity. Others are simply about poor delivery of some of the appointees who have to be replaced.