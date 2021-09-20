Tanzania: What Samia's UN General Assembly Participation Means

Dar es Salaam — Economics and political experts yesterday commended President Samia Suluhu Hassan for the decision to attend the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly (Unga), saying this would significantly benefit Tanzania.

President Hassan left the country for her maiden trip outside Africa since she was sworn-in as the Head of State in March, this year.

She is expected to address the Unga on Thursday, September 23, and attend discussions on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), according to the statement.

"She is also expected to meet heads of state and leaders of international organisations aimed at strengthening relationships with those countries and organisations," reads the statement in part, signed by the director of presidential communications, Mr Jaffar Haniu.

This is her first trip outside the continent since March 19, 2021, when she assumed office following the sudden death of President John Magufuli.

However, she has travelled to Uganda, Kenya, Zambia, Malawi, Rwanda, and Burundi in her efforts to strengthen diplomatic, economic and political ties with countries in the region.