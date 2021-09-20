Tanzania: Construction of Dar es Salaam Regional Logistics Center to Cost Sh264 Billion

Dar es Salaam — After about seven years of negotiations, the former Ubungo Bus Terminal is now being transformed into a regional commercial and logistics centre. The construction of the $114 million (about Sh264 billion) facility is expected to begin as early as next month after Ubungo Municipality was allowed to proceed with the project.

Speaking at a meeting to discuss the implementation of the project yesterday, Trade and Investment minister Kitila Mkumbo said it should have started earlier than now, considering its benefits to both the people and the government.

"This project will increase the revenue of the Ubungo Municipality thus enabling it to implement its development projects. We are satisfied with the capacity of the Chinese investor Linghang Group which our Chinese ambassador Mbelwa Kairuki followed up and said the company has great potentials. So, complete the remaining steps so that the implementation of the project can begin next month," said Prof Mkumbo.

Prof Mkumbo reminded the Ubungo Municipal Council to avoid any form of bureaucracy to achieve implementation of major projects as policy and legal stability will help attract more investors.

The plan to change the use of the then bus terminal began in 2014 when the Dar es Salaam City Council signed an agreement to evaluate the security, commercial viability and investment in the China Commercial City, that will be importing Chinese goods for all East African countries.

In 2015, the city signed a contract to build the business centre which will last for 45 years but when it was demolished, it was transferred to Ubungo District Council which is going to implement it for 15 years.