Tanzania: President Hichilema Revokes Appointment of Zambia's High Commissioner to Tanzania and Many Others

19 September 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Bethsheba Wambura

Dar es Salaam — The President of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema has with immediate effect revoked the appointment of some of Government officials including Benson Chali who has been Zambia's High Commissioner to Tanzania.

Since he came into leadership three weeks ago, Mr Hichilema have seen the dismissal of senior civil servants appointed by his predecessor.

According to a statement signed by Special Assistant to President and Spokesperson, Mr Anthony Malama, stated that other government officials whose services have been terminated include Ambassadors and High Commissioners accredited to Zambia's various mission abroad and Permanent Secretaries.

The statement noted that the move is part of President Hichilema promise of delivering servant based leadership that focuses on optimising value for citizens, in the manner that various government ministries function.

